THREE MEN DIE IN A CAR CRASH AT ONE TIME

A car accident in Nassau has claimed the lives of three brothers, Philip McCarron Christie, 24, Philip D’Caprio Christie, 23, and D’Angelo Christie, 20. The fatal crash occurred early Monday morning 2 September 2024 on Sir Milo Butler Highway, when their Honda Passport veered off the road and collided violently with a tree. The Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Chairman of the PLP both issued condolences to the families. The Transport Minister issued a statement urging people to take more care on the roads. Young men have a lower expectancy at birth than women. They do because of three things: homicide, infant mortality and traffic accidents. We keep preaching to these young men do not speed, stop drinking and driving, go home to your bed at slow speed. Nothing seems to work. We don’t know what happened in this particular case but you can bet speed was involved. Now these three men are dead for no good reason. What a shame. We love them so much. We want to protect them with our own lives but the young men have to help themselves.