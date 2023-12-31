SIGNING THE POST CONTONOU AGREEMENT

Mischief is afoot, with these homophobic preachers in The Bahamas again. The Bahamas Christian Council has written the Prime Minister Philip Davis to say that The Bahamas government should not sign the Samoa Agreement, the successor agreement to the first Agreement which works out the relationship between Europe and the African Caribbean and Pacific countries. Why would they want us not to sign? They say that the agreement commits The Bahamas to the same sex agenda. Here we go again and it’s the usual suspects Delton Fernander and Mario Moxey. Both are preachers. Well we think it’s mainly Mario Moxey. His brother the former Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson has debunked every foolish myth about homosexuality . Mario Moxey himself has a congregation full of homosexuals in the choir and in the pews but he persists in spreading hatred and disinformation on the subject. The Agreement does not promote same sex values. It promotes human rights for all people. The nonsense about the same sex agenda was started by an ill-informed and deliberately misleading prelate in an Roaman Catholic Archbishop down in Trinidad with a video that gained traction in The Bahamas. The video allegations are nonsense. Yet the homophobes persist with their nonsense in The Bahamas. Eight of the Caricom countries have signed the agreement. We should be number nine. When will these people grow up. Oh by the way even the Pope , who heads the Roman church now says that same sex couples deserve a blessing. So what does that preacher in Trinidad have to say now.