SIGNING THE POST CONTONOU AGREEMENT

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Mischief is afoot, with these homophobic preachers in The Bahamas again.  The Bahamas Christian Council has written the Prime Minister Philip Davis to say that The Bahamas government should not sign the Samoa Agreement, the successor agreement to the first Agreement which works out the relationship between Europe and the African Caribbean and Pacific countries.  Why would they want us not to sign?  They say that the agreement commits The Bahamas to the same sex agenda.  Here we go again and it’s the usual suspects Delton Fernander and Mario Moxey.  Both are preachers.  Well we think it’s mainly Mario Moxey. His brother the former Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson has debunked every foolish myth about homosexuality .  Mario Moxey himself has a congregation full of homosexuals in the choir and in the pews but he persists in spreading hatred and disinformation on the subject.  The Agreement does not promote same sex values.  It promotes human rights for all people.  The  nonsense about the same sex agenda was started by an ill-informed and deliberately misleading prelate in an Roaman Catholic Archbishop down in Trinidad with a video that gained traction in The Bahamas.  The video allegations are nonsense. Yet the homophobes persist with their nonsense  in  The Bahamas. Eight of the Caricom countries have signed the agreement.  We should be number nine. When will these people grow up. Oh by the way even the Pope , who heads the Roman church now says that same sex couples deserve a blessing.   So what does that preacher in Trinidad have to say now. 

This Week's Posts

THE SAXONS REIGN AT JUNKANOO

THERE ARE CABINET CHANGES CONGRATULATIONS

THE REALITIES OF POLITICS OR RELATIONSHIPS

SIGNING THE POST CONTONOU AGREEMENT

A TRANSACTIONAL GENERATION

THE KILLING CONTINUES BY ISRAEL OF PALESTINIANS

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAWS AND JUNKANOO

This Month's Posts

SIGNING THE POST CONTONOU AGREEMENT

A TRANSACTIONAL GENERATION

THE KILLING CONTINUES BY ISRAEL OF PALESTINIANS

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAWS AND JUNKANOO

NEW ROADS FOR LONG ISLAND AND SOUTH ANDROS

Fred Mitchell With His Sisters In New York

Visiting With A Stalwart Councilor For A Turkey Wing

The Barr Family On Christmas Day

The Higgs Family On Christmas Day

Christmas Message From Fred Mitchell

Xmas spirit in Freeport at the Ascension Church

MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM FRED MITCHELL

SIGNING THE POST CONTONOU AGREEMENT

A TRANSACTIONAL GENERATION

THE KILLING CONTINUES BY ISRAEL OF PALESTINIANS

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAWS AND JUNKANOO

NEW ROADS FOR LONG ISLAND AND SOUTH ANDROS

Fred Mitchell With His Sisters In New York

Facebook-f Instagram