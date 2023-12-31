THE REALITIES OF POLITICS OR RELATIONSHIPS

The Bahamas is in a very strange place when it comes to values. Every week, the young men are killing one another over some stupid fight for chump change in their neighbourhoods. The society seems to have become immune to it. The press reports that the murder count will exceed 100 again for this year.  In the last week, at least four people in the Fox Hill area or from Fox Hill have died from gunshot wounds. The slaughter goes on and no one seems to be able to figure out how to stop it.  It sure makes the place feel unsafe and lawless. Then there are the incessant demands of politicians from their would-be constituents to give money or else.  People don’t even seem to be prepared to bury their dead but think that it is the responsibility of politicians to bury their dead for them.  In these days, loyalty, and faithfulness seem to be nothing.  Just money, money, money.

