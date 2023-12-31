THERE ARE CABINET CHANGES CONGRATULATIONS

Myles LaRoda after cooling his heels for the last two and half years as a Minister of State is now the full minister responsible for Social Services and Gender Affairs in The Bahamas. This was announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday 27 December 2023. Congratulations to the Minister. The Prime Minister also announced that Leon Lundy, the MP for South Andros, who until now was Parliamentary Secretary in the OPM is to become a Minister of State. The newly elected Kingsley Smith is now Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport. Congratualtion to all.