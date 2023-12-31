THERE ARE CABINET CHANGES CONGRATULATIONS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Myles LaRoda after cooling his heels for the last two and half years as a Minister of State is now the full minister responsible for Social Services and Gender Affairs in The Bahamas. This was announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday 27 December 2023.  Congratulations to the Minister.  The Prime Minister also announced that Leon Lundy, the MP for South Andros, who until now was Parliamentary Secretary in the OPM is to become a Minister of State. The newly elected Kingsley Smith is now Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in Freeport. Congratualtion to all.

This Week's Posts

THE SAXONS REIGN AT JUNKANOO

THERE ARE CABINET CHANGES CONGRATULATIONS

THE REALITIES OF POLITICS OR RELATIONSHIPS

SIGNING THE POST CONTONOU AGREEMENT

A TRANSACTIONAL GENERATION

THE KILLING CONTINUES BY ISRAEL OF PALESTINIANS

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAWS AND JUNKANOO

This Month's Posts

SIGNING THE POST CONTONOU AGREEMENT

A TRANSACTIONAL GENERATION

THE KILLING CONTINUES BY ISRAEL OF PALESTINIANS

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAWS AND JUNKANOO

NEW ROADS FOR LONG ISLAND AND SOUTH ANDROS

Fred Mitchell With His Sisters In New York

Visiting With A Stalwart Councilor For A Turkey Wing

The Barr Family On Christmas Day

The Higgs Family On Christmas Day

Christmas Message From Fred Mitchell

Xmas spirit in Freeport at the Ascension Church

MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM FRED MITCHELL

SIGNING THE POST CONTONOU AGREEMENT

A TRANSACTIONAL GENERATION

THE KILLING CONTINUES BY ISRAEL OF PALESTINIANS

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAWS AND JUNKANOO

NEW ROADS FOR LONG ISLAND AND SOUTH ANDROS

Fred Mitchell With His Sisters In New York

Facebook-f Instagram