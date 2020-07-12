SIR RANDAL FAWKES DECLARED A NATIONAL HERO

The Governor General Sir C A Smith announced the award of national honours on 10 July 2020 as follows:

His Excellency, the Governor-General as Chancellor of the Societies of Honour established under the National Honours Act 2016, in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister, and the National Advisory Committee is pleased to announce the following awards under the Act.

The Order Of National Hero

The Order of the National Hero is the most senior order of The Bahamas, and may be conferred upon any Bahamian (person) who meets the conditions set out in Section 9, Subsection 5 of the National Honours Act 2016 and given selfless service to The Bahamas of a most distinguished nature.

A Member of the order is entitled to be styled “The Right Excellent” and is also entitled to place the letters “N.H.” after their name. The motto of the order is “Freedom and Justice”.

The following has been awarded this Honour Posthumously:

The Right Excellent Sir Randol Fawkes, N.H., K.B.

The Order of The Bahamas

The award of the Order of The Bahamas is conferred upon any citizen of The Bahamas who has achieve outstanding distinction in The

Bahamas and given distinguished and exemplary service to The Bahamas.

The Order of The Bahamas includes three ranks of membership, namely, Companion, Officer and Member. A Companion is conferred with the title “Right Honourable” before their name and to place the letters “C.B.” after their name. An Officer is conferred with the title of “Honourable” before their name and is also entitled to place the letters “O.B.” after their name. A Member is also entitled to place the letters “M.B.” after their name.

The names of persons set out below shows the level of the Order to which they are appointed as well as the applicable title and Post Nominal.

Companion:

The Right Honourable Paul Lawrence Adderley, C.B. (Posthumously)

The Right Honourable Henry Bostwick, C.B.

The Right Honourable Sir Alvin Braynen, C.B., KCMG (Posthumously)

Officers

Honourable Justice Claire Hepburn, O.B.

Honourable Justice Jeanne Thompson, O.B.

Honourable Justice Rhonda Bain, O.B.

The Order of Excellence

The award of the Order of Excellence may be conferred upon such persons not being citizens of The Bahamas who have given exemplary service to The Bahamas, on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee. A Member of the Order of Excellence is entitled to be styled “Honourable” before their name and to place the letters “O.E.” after their name.

Honourable Frank Crothers, O.E.

The Order of Distinction

The award of Order of Distinction also includes three ranks inclusive of Companion, Officer and Member. Persons in this society are recognized for the exemplary service provided to The Bahamas.

Dr. David Allen, O.D.

The Order of Merit

The award of the Order of Merit may be conferred upon any citizen of The Bahamas who has achieved eminent national or international distinction in the field of Science, Education, Public Service, the Arts, Literature or any other endeavour. The motto of this Order is Zeal and Unity. This Honour also includes three ranks, Companion, Officer or Member

Appointed to the Order of Member is Mrs. Roselda M. Woodside, O.M.

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, The Chancellor will present these awards on National Heroes Day which falls this year on 13th October 2020.

Date: 10th July, 2020 Office of the Governor-General Mount Fitzwilliam Nassau, Bahamas