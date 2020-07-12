CARL BETHEL THEY’RE LOOKING FOR A NEW JOB FOR HIM

The back chat is busy since the faults and defaults of the Attorney General have been exposed to the country. Everyone remembers the disastrous attempts to lock up former Parliamentarians of the PLP Shane Gibson and Frank Smith. The latest disasters were the failure to get the proclamation of the state of public emergency extended on time. Then he could not remember whether he laid the document on the table of the Senate on the day he was supposed to. It was quite a bumbling performance, The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is seeking to find a job for him and may be looking to get him on the Supreme Court Bench or the Court of Appeal.