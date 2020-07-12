THE CONTINUED CONFUSION IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE

PLP Senate Leader Fred Mitchell

Confusion had not run its course when the Senate met on Monday 6 July 2020 at 3 p.m. The Senate was supposed to affirm the new proclamation that was executed by the Governor General on 29 June 2020, after the old one lapsed due to the defaults of the Attorney General and his office. But on Monday 6 July 2002, the Attorney General Carl Bethel tabled that which everyone thught had already been tabled. He said he was doing so out of an abundance of caution because he thought he had done so but he was advised that he had not done so. When challenged by the PLPs Senator Fred Mitchell as to why he was doing so, he suspended the Senate to Wednesday 8 July 2020 to check the record.

This as another bumbling performance by the government. First someone forgot to tell the House that the Senate was meeting at 3 p.m. on the same day that they ( the House) were meeting on 6 July 2020. The House and Senate have the same staff so the two cannot meet simultaneously.

They then convened the Senate and made the House cool its heels on their resumed hearing set for 3 p.m. on Monday 6th July 2020 and they did the same thing again on Wednesday 8 July 2020.

Juts another sign of the ball of confusion and disrespect which the FNM has for the country, its people, and its institutions.

Whatever are we to do with this slack people in the FNM.