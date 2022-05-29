Stanley Simmons Dies

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell: 27 May 2022

I announce with sadness and regret the passing of one of the stalwarts and warriors of the Progressive Liberal Party in Grand Bahama, Stanley Atwell Simmons. The Prime Minister was informed of his passing late tonight.

Mr. Simmons was the father of Kevin Simmons, coordinator of the PLP’s 2021 campaign. The younger Mr. Simmons serves today as a policy advisor to the Prime Minister.

Mr. Stanley Simmons was a successful cobbler in Grand Bahama. He became an activist in Grand Bahama and was there in Lewis Yard to confront those who threatened the progressive cause.

He was a take no prisoners progressive.

He left his mark on our politics and in business.
He was the first Bahamian to work as a bartender at the Lucayan Beach Hotel.

In addition, he was an officer in the first PLP branch in Freeport.

Our party is deeply grateful for his life of sacrifice.

On behalf the Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, our Parliamentary Caucus, the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, we pray for rest eternal

