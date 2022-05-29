LEAVE JOBETH ALONE

There is a reason that there is still so little public faith in the Royal Bahamas Police Force and its ability to fight crime.. They do not have the reputation of being fair and impartial. The latest is the incident that the FNM trolls have all been touting: an allegation that the Minister of Transport hit a policeman with her vehicle on carnival night. The story is being investigated by the Commissioner of Police. It is certainly false in every material particular. The Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis said that he who laughs last laughs best. The Police Staff Association made it worse by repeating false gossip about the Minister without having all the facts. They should be concerned about the standards of police officers and whether it is appropriate for habitual drunkards to be peopling the Force.