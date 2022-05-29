LEAVE JOBETH ALONE

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

There is a reason that there is still so little public faith in the Royal Bahamas Police Force and its ability to fight crime..  They do not  have the reputation of being fair and impartial.  The latest is the incident that the FNM trolls have all been touting: an allegation that the Minister of Transport hit a policeman with her vehicle on carnival night. The story is being investigated by the Commissioner of Police.  It is certainly false in every material particular.  The Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis said that he who laughs last laughs best.  The Police Staff Association made it worse by repeating  false gossip about the Minister without having all the facts. They should be concerned about the standards of police officers and whether it is appropriate for  habitual drunkards to be peopling the Force.

This Week's Posts

The Funeral Of Livingstone Coakley’s Widow

MITCHELL SPEAKS IN THE HOUSE ON THE BUDGET

Happy Birthday Dame Marguerite Pindling

Fred Mitchell MP marks the birthday of the Speaker of the House Patricia Deveaux. 2 June 2022

Visiting The Potter’s Cay Battery

With Twiggy At Visiting Mary Star Of The Sea In Freeport

Scarlet Plums And Pineapples

This Month's Posts

Fred Mitchell MP marks the birthday of the Speaker of the House Patricia Deveaux. 2 June 2022

Visiting The Potter’s Cay Battery

With Twiggy At Visiting Mary Star Of The Sea In Freeport

Scarlet Plums And Pineapples

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HERE

THE IRRESPONSIBILITY OF LINCOLN BAIN FIRING WEAPONS

BELINDA BREAKS UP THE LABOUR MOVEMENT

THE INDECENT ASSAULT CHARGES AGAIN

THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION MUST BE FIXED

ADRIAN GIBSON BEING PRESSURED BY THE FNM TO RESIGN

THE PLP TURNS UP IN FREEPORT FOR LABOUR

POLICE STAFF ASSOCIATION OUT OF LINE ON THE MINISTER

Fred Mitchell MP marks the birthday of the Speaker of the House Patricia Deveaux. 2 June 2022

Visiting The Potter’s Cay Battery

With Twiggy At Visiting Mary Star Of The Sea In Freeport

Scarlet Plums And Pineapples

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HERE

THE IRRESPONSIBILITY OF LINCOLN BAIN FIRING WEAPONS

Facebook-f Instagram