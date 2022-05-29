WHY YALL MESSING WITH PIA?

Finance Officers walked off their jobs to protest.

When Kemsley Ferguson, the Leader of the Bahamas Public Service Union, went public to demand that the government settle the issues with the union, we don’t think that he thought he would have met his match in Pia Glover Rolle. Mrs. Rolle was giving as good as she got last week. Every time he opened his mouth. Mrs. Rolle answered him back. The last salvo by Mrs. Rolle is that the financial officers of the country went and paid themselves a raise which was not properly authorized. This got them all down on the Prime Minister’s lawn demanding her ouster. But she was unfazed. She repeated, the raises they got were not authorized. Well that will hold them.