THE FNMs TRY TO PATCH THINGS UP

Well, well, well. The FNM boys are all back together again or are they? Last week we published an account of a scathing interview with Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, about the former Prime Minister. He called the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis “ unhelpful” and said that Mr. Minnis does not speak for the FNM. It appears that former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham had had enough of this division and called them all together in a conclave and told them that at least they have to appear to be getting along in public. So there were smiles and handshakes for the cameras. Well let’s see how long that lasts.