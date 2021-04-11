STATEMENT FROM THE PLP ON PRINCE PHILIP’S DEATH

The following statement was issued by the Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis on the death of the husband of the Queen his Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh:

Statement From The Leader of The Opposition,

Commonwealth of The Bahamas

On the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip

For Immediate Release

9 April 2021

On behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party, I extend condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Our Head of State, on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.

Prince Philip has been an active and prominent figure during our national advancement; he frequently visited our islands in years past and remained a friend of the Bahamian people. He is remembered fondly by many of our people for his work in founding what is now called the Governor General’s Award Scheme and his patronage of the work of the Bahamas National Trust.

A formal expression of condolences from the party and my office will be advanced to Government House in due course.

May he rest in peace.

