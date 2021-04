While Marvin Dames, the arrogant and insensitive thug that we have as Minister of National Security, is boasting about how crime figures are down, the carnage in our streets continues. This was the scene in broad daylight at 1 p. m. on Kemp Road, a main thorough fare in New Providence following the gunning down of man with an AK 47. The man was in his thirties. It is said to be homicide number 32 for the year.