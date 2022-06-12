SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS: A TALK SHOP BETTER THAN GUNS

Three countries were not at the table: Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. The Americans who were the hosts of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles 8 June to 10 June 2022, an outgrowth of the Organization of American States, refused to invite them. They claimed that these three countries were not democratic and so could not or would not be invited. Well Haiti was not democratically elected but they were there. It only goes to show that he who has the power doeth as he or she pleases. The Caricom countries objected and voiced those objections before and during the Summit. To no avail. But for Ralph Gonsalves, the quizzical Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, no one followed through on the boycott of the summit if Cuba was not invited. The Americans tried to  ease some of the restrictions on movement by US citizens and remittances but the blockade and shut out of Cuba from the U S sphere continues unabated. The Caricom countries railed against the wind but they were all there, present and accounted for. So our point is this and all the Prime Minister and Presidents of Caricom sought to make the point: it is better for the folk in government to be able to talk . Not talking is worse than talking. When you are not talking, the next thing you know, guns are shooting.  There is a better regime in the United States under Biden but the rump of the Trump policies still have too much sway. This must change.

