Sylvanus Petty, Reserve Officer, Honoured

On Tuesday 16th February, 2021, Reserve Constable Byron Rolle and Reserve Constable Sylvanus Petty, two outstanding Officers attached to the Operations Support Unit were recognized by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Eleuthera Executive Management Team, led by Officer in Charge Chief Superintendent Brian Rolle.

Reserve Constable 190 Byron Rolle and Reserve Constable 265 Sylvanus Petty were commended by the top team for their pivotal part played in the capture of a suspect wanted for stealing from persons at a local beach. These exemplary officers were encouraged to continue there performance and thanked for their service to country.