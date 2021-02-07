TELEPHONE AND DATA LOUSY IN GRAND BAHAMA

The Minister for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson was speaking in the Senate on Thursday 4 February 2021. He was boasting about the Government’s new internet platform. According to the Minister, this is supposed to allow the citizen to apply to any government office for a service without having to repeat information about the citizen to each office. It means that when you apply to one office and given the information like your driver’s license or National Insurance card, it will be available as information on you whenever and wherever you apply for a government service. He claimed that the FNM got the system from Estonia. Only problem is in Estonia, the internet actually works. But try that in Grand Bahama or New Providence. Half the time the internet is not working and the telecommunications contacts have dropped. There is no stable telecommunications platform in The Bahamas. Until they solve that, no one will depend on the digital services for anything in this country.