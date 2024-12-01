Thanksgiving Luncheon In Fox Hill

From Facebook:

I had a great time at the Fox Hill Urban Renewal’s thanksgiving function. 28 November 2024. The little one is 2 year old Zalee Lewis. The man receiving the plaque and fruit basket is 93 year old Isaac Bain. The lady I’m hugging is Anita Bethel Williams is the first female recruit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in 1964. Sixty years ago this year. Her deceased husband was the police officer who lowered the Union Jack, the British flag in 1973 at Independence day.

Fred Mitchell MP

29 November 2024