PHOTO OF THE WEEK

CUTTING THE RIBBON NEW SIB: Prime Minister Philip Davis with Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander with Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe in the background watch as retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Grafton Ifill cut the ribbon to the Grafton Ifill Conference Room named in his honour at the new Security and Intelligence Branch headquarters. Our photo of the week. 22 November 2024. Mrs. Ifill is second from the left. The photo is by Eric Rose of the Bahamas Information Services.