THE 10 JANUARY ANNIVERSARY COMES UP ON TUESDAY

Tuesday the 10 January 2022 will mark 56 years since the black majority in the country started to govern the country. It was a remarkable day for the nation when that happened. It ended over three centuries of domination in the politics of the country by the white elite. It did not change the economic calculus of the nation and we struggle with that job today. There was a seminar held by the Progressive Liberal Party at the Fox Hill Community Centre to mark the occasion and talk about economic empowerment with some of the brighter minds of the next generation. The effort was organized by Senator Barry Griffin and included D’Arcy Rahming Jr of the investment firm Arawak X, Samantha Rolle of the Small Business Development Centre, and Bodine Johnson an entrepreneur. There will be a formal church service to mark the occasion at St Agnes Church on Tuesday 10 January at 10 a.m., followed by a march by the Progressive Liberal Party from the St Agnes Church to the Pindling mausoleum at St Agnes Cemetery at Nassau Street.