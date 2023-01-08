THE BEACH RIGHTS OF BAHAMIANS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

Fred Mitchell when he was in Bimini over the Christmas break walked the beach in Bimini to discover that there was a sign purporting to restrict access to the beach by the owners of the adjoining property. This is almost certainly wrong in law. The land below the high watermark belongs to the public. The problem is how do you get access to that land? The issue has been adjoining landowners blocking access to the beach. The issue become a live one when people from Eleuthera also asked Mr. Mitchell to investigate what was happening on their island. Now the issue has surfaced again with the vendors at Paradise Island where they are being restricted from walking the beach on the grounds that the beach belongs to the owners of Atlantis. This is almost certainly not true and the Government should intervene and stop the Atlantis adjoining land owners from exercising any such claim.