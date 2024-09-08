THE AMERICANS MUST REJECT TRUMP

Kamala Harris is running for the presidency of the United States, Because she is a woman, she faces an uphill battle in a misogynist society. She is black and Indian mixed so she faces racism. She is married to a Jew. That compounds the problem of American racism directed at her. But despite all of that, Kamala Harris deserves to win the presidency of the United States. She must win. The US should reject Donald Trump. He is a mental cripple, a racist and a criminal. He must be defeated. If ever the people of the US needed to employ the tools of the ballot box to defeat authoritarianism, that time is now. On 5 November 2024, we urge all Americans to vote for Mrs. Harris.