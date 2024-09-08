THEY ARE AFTER IRAM LEWIS AND HUBERT MINNIS

Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard and Dr. Daune Sands, FNM Chair, are proving every day to be and act as two smart asses. Fred Mitchell was making a serious comment in a Voice Note on 6 September 2024 to the PLP about the need for discipline and repeating the well-known conventions of the constitution. Mr. Micthell said that the PLP had a legacy to protect and he would do his best to defend that legacy. He asked for discipline and order to be maintained. He also said that the FNM’s announcement about a training module was a ruse to get rid of Iram Lewis MP and Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister. Their crime was not supporting Mr. Pintard and Dr. Sands at the last convention of the FNM. Next thing we know the FNM is given an opportunity by Eyewitness News to respond to those comments. First the press in this country and the US have this habit of arguing for balance and suggesting thereby that there is some moral equivalence between the PLP and the FNM. There is none. The FNM has no moral standing as a party. Just as it has no legacy. Duane Sands was condemned judicially for interfering in a case before the courts. He was fired as a minister for breaking the covid rules that he set. Mr. Pintard had to resign as FNM Chair because of action taken which threatened the lives of his fellow citizens. The press should be careful when the try to equate the PLP with the FNM.