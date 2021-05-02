THE BAD DECISION ON THE AIRPORT IN GRAND BAHAMA

So the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis was up in Grand Bahama on Thursday 29 April 2021 to put the ink on the “ purchase” of the Grand Bahama International Airport from the combo of Hutchison Whampoa and the Grand Bahama Port Authority. He and the FNM have been hoodwinked again. This is an asset such as it is that was ruined by Hurricane Dorian almost two years ago. The owners have done nothing to fix it. They are in breach of their obligation to provide an airport for the city and the Government has now allowed them to take the insurance money and walk away from their obligation. The Bahamian people will pick up the bill for 50 million dollars to fix the problem. These FNM folks are damn fools. In the meantime, there are people sleeping in cots in the corridors of the so called Rand Hospital in Freeport. What a disgrace.