JOHN PINDER STILL DOES NOT GET IT

John Pinder was seen in Fox Hill two weekends ago when this picture was taken. He was in the FNM Tee Shirt and driving the Government’s car. He is in breach of general orders which governs civil servants. He is being cute with the FNM and us. They have not ratified him, to allow him to continue to work because according to them that it is only when he is ratified that he must resign. But in the meantime as a public servant, he is busy in politics on the campaign trail. He must be called out on this and leave now.