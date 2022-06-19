THE BUDGET PASSES

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The annual budget of the Commonwealth of The Bahams for the fiscal year 2022/23 was passed by the House of Assembly on Thursday 9 June 2022. The appropriations and tax bills now go on to the Senate which begins to deal with the matter on Monday 20 June 2022. The prime minister said that  total revenue is projected at some 2.8 billion, a 19.9 per cent increase over the prior fiscal year.The House of Assembly gave parliamentary approval to borrow a total of $690,702,027. Expenditure is at 2.2 billion.

This Week's Posts

Kirk Neely Assistant Director Of Immigration Dies

Fox Hill Branch Elections

Mitchell In Washington D C

Caricom Ambassadors At U  S Reception

EUGENE NEWRY BURIED

CELEBRATING SIDNEY POITIER

BPSU: IT IS SO HARD TO WALK AWAY FROM A FIGHT

This Month's Posts

Caricom Ambassadors At U  S Reception

EUGENE NEWRY BURIED

CELEBRATING SIDNEY POITIER

BPSU: IT IS SO HARD TO WALK AWAY FROM A FIGHT

MINNIS JUMPS IN WITH BOTH FEET

THE COVID TESTS FALL AWAY IN THE BAHAMAS

DUANE SANDS NOW HAS HIS OWN VOICE NOTES

ADRIAN GIBSON IS CHARGED: WILL NOT RESIGN

THE PROBLEM FOR MICHAEL PINTARD

THE BUDGET PASSES

COMMENT OF THE WEEK

State Recognised Funeral For Sir Sidney Poitier

Caricom Ambassadors At U  S Reception

EUGENE NEWRY BURIED

CELEBRATING SIDNEY POITIER

BPSU: IT IS SO HARD TO WALK AWAY FROM A FIGHT

MINNIS JUMPS IN WITH BOTH FEET

THE COVID TESTS FALL AWAY IN THE BAHAMAS

Facebook-f Instagram