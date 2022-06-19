THE PROBLEM FOR MICHAEL PINTARD

It’s a hell of a problem to have an unruly caucus in Parliament.  Every time that Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, thinks he has got a message to send, the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis comes back to bite him.  The latest is the scandal over the expenditure at the embassy in Brussels. With the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis seeking to justify it.  Then there is the arrest on bribery charges of the Long Island MP Adrian Gibson.  Mr. Gibson says he will not resign.  Mr. Pintard really has no interest in him resigning because the party wants to give the nod to Dr. Duane Sands.  If Dr. Sands ends up in Parliament well you know that is the need for Mr. Pintard.

