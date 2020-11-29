THE CABINET MEETING THE DAY AFTER

The Cabinet in the good old days…

When a ministerial colleague resigns, the mood in the cabinet is like death warmed over. One day you are sitting in a powerful seat and making decisions, with policemen saluting to you. The next day, you are gone. That is the case of Peter Turnquest. Only one colleague has spoken up for him that is the man who is condemned himself Marvin Dames. He too needs to go, so birds of a feather flock together. Speaking in the Senate on Friday 27 November, Senator Fred Mitchell said that if Peter Turnquest had been a different kind of person, less haughty, he might have survived.