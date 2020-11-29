THE CHILDREN DON’T GO TO SCHOOL

Senator Fred Mitchell speaking in the Senate on Friday said he was concerned about reports that children are out of school to the extent of 70 per cent being absent on one case; 40 out of 70 in one class at a junior high school out west and the teacher does not know where the rest of the class is; a school in the southern district, the student has been unable to get the code to access the virtual platform and so has given up on it. Senator Mitchell said in his former area of Fox Hill, he can see adolescent boys and girls wondering up and down at midday and he wonders how this is possible when they are supposed to be in school. He said that this is begging for social problems in the short and the long term.