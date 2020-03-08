THE CHALLENGE TO PICEWELL FORBES

Picewell Forbes, Glenys Hanna Martin. Philip Brave Davis and Chester Cooper behind Mrs. Martin. Nominations assured. ( Tribune photo)

The Progressive Liberal Party issued the following statement about candidates in the next general election:

From The Chairman of the PLP:

Over the next 12 months there will be increasing numbers of PLPs in the field seeking support in the next general election for the nomination from the PLP. This speaks well of our party and its strength,

The process is very dynamic but both aspirants and their supporters should treat each other with respect and follow and commit themselves to the processes.

Branch officers should remember their quasi judicial role and that the party as an institution has ring fenced its incumbents in the House given they were the ones who withstood the tsunami in 2017 so that their nominations are assured.