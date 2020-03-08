Daylight Saving Time Friggin Nonsense

It neither provides daylight or saves time but these folks in authority continue to fool with the time. So this morning we woke up and lost one hour of sleep which you never catch up. The late mother of Senator Fred Mitchell had one engagement every year with the political authorities in her life time and that was to complain about changing the time. She wrote the Prime Minister Pindling religiously every year to say stop it because it gives me great problems getting my children up in the morning for school. Amen Mrs. Mitchell. We say it is stupid.