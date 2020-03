Senator Fred Mitchell with Messrs Hubert Ingraham, Perry Christie, Hubert Ingraham and Philip Brave Davis at St Joseph’s for the funeral of the late Joan Clarke. 7 March 2020

The sister of the Hon . A D Hanna, for Governor General and that of former Director of Immigration Barbara Pierre nee Hanna, the aunt of Glenys Hanna Martin and a 42 year former public servant herself Joan Hanna was buried following a service at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nassau. Mrs. Clarke rose to the rank of Under Secretary to her retirement in 1997 and served as Assistant Secretary General with her sister Barbara at the PLP’s head office in Nassau.