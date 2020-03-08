The Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has issued an edict that no PLPs are to be hired at the Fox Hill Community Centre. He singled out one of the employees of the centre for dismissal saying that because she had been rude to the Member of Parliament for Fox Hill Shonel Ferguson she could not work in Fox Hill. It is really a shame that the MP for Fox Hill would encourage her colleague in this foolishness. PLPs must eat too. The employee in question has a special needs son and has lost her home all because this government refused to pay her what she a due. Now they say because she is PLP she cannot work at all.