THE CRIES OF A SPOILED BRAT IN GRAND BAHAMA

Rupert Hayward is the face and voice of the Grand Bahama Port Authority on the attack on the Government of The Bahamas by the Grand Bahama Port Authority. He doesn’t get it. His comments are impertinent, insulting and racist. Here is what the press quoted him as saying last week on the Jerome Sawyer TV show about the current state of affairs. He must smell his top lip:

“I deal with these investors on a daily basis. We brought them here. We have long-standing relationships with Royal Caribbean and Carnival. We own significant assets with them.

“I’m not saying they’re the ones [who] are complaining, but I brought the Weller Group down here.

“We’re talking to investors every day about coming to Grand Bahama, and we have to continuously make them comfortable with what’s going on, because they say to me, ‘Well, Rupert you’re a Bahamian family; you have been in The Bahamas for … almost 100 years.

“’Your family [has] been instrumental in what’s happened in Grand Bahama and the government [is] treating your family this way. How are they going to treat foreign investment?’

“It’s not helpful and I think to turn a blind eye to it is probably a little dangerous, too.”

It is “very difficult to have constructive conversations with aggressive parties”.

“We are always open, at every junction. I have said, we have said, we want to form constructive partnerships with the government for the betterment of the people of Grand Bahama.

“It’s a critical component and it doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past, we will always open the door and are open to working constructively with the government, but partnership, relationship, takes two parties. I hope that common sense prevails.”

One sign of common sense prevailing is if he would shut up already.