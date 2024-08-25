THEY HAVE THEIR EYES ON IRAM’S SEAT

Iram Lewis is the son-in-law of the distinguished KC Harvey Tynes. He is a man rooted in the family ties and politics of Central Gand Bahama, innocuous and harmless. Well, except that he is a Free National Movement MP. How he got over there, God only knows, but that is where he is.

He has a problem though. He supported Hubert Minnis in the last leadership race in the FNM, once he put aside his own ambitions, after he found there was no appetite for his brand of leadership in that party. The support of former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis did not go down well with Michael Pintard, so the pundits are saying.

Rumours abound that Mr. Pintard is seeking to replace Mr. Lewis as MP for the area with a new nominee, the loquacious and slippery Darren Cooper.

The political website Bahamas Press intercepted correspondence which suggested that all is not well within the FNM camp over this matter. It was a note allegedly sent by Mr. Lewis protesting the approval of an event in his constituency office without his permission. It looks as if the fix is in and Mr. Lewis can count his reign in days.

Here is what the letter said:

“Once again this level of disrespect is TOTALLY out of order! Who gave authorization for this event to take place at The Central Grand Bahama Constituency office? I am the sitting Member of Parliament and that Office is where constituency matters are dealt with by the Member of Parliament. Who Authorized this? I was not notified, or asked for any sort of permission before this giveaway took place. This is the level that we are now….”

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 24 August 2024 up to midnight: 489,035;

Number of hits for the month of August up to Saturday 24 August 2024 up to midnight: 2,613,788;

Number of hits for the year 2024 up to Saturday 24 August up to midnight: 7,562,217;