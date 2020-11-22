THE DNA HIJACK LINCOLN BAIN’S MINING ISSUE

So Lincoln Bain, the activist turned preacher turned activist again, was leading a demonstration with Adrian Francis, the talk show host and activist, to challenge the Government’s decision to allow oil drilling and oh yes for giving away our aragonite. As these things go, this is rent-a-crowd season for parties who have no members and so have to become expert at stealing other people’s show. The ultimate carpetbaggers in this dispensation today is the grandly named Democratic National Alliance or DNA. They have no members, no support but boy can they rent a crowd or in this case hijack one. So on Wednesday 18 November 2020, when Mr. Bain thought he had his crowd, the DNA showed up with their bullhorn and Arinthia Komalafe, their Leader, stole the crowd by saying “ me too, me too “.