THE DUNDAS GETS A PLP GOVERNMENT LIFT

It is our hope that the cultural community and in particular those at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts now see who their friends are in the political realm and work to ensure that the PLP returns to office. That is our first thought as the Government signed an MOU with the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts to improve and upgrade the theatre complex on Mackey Street, the home of Winston Saunders, Clement Bethel and before them Meta Cumberbatch. The theatre has fallen into grave disrepair and there seemed to be no rescue in sight until the PLP came along. The Prime Minister visited the performances one night and determined that the government would supply the funding to get the theatre refurbished. The agent for the change was and is Ian Poitier, who recently returned from London, trashed and discarded by the FNM after regime change and is now back to be able to put in place some lasting support with creating a school for the arts, support for the Dundas and a new performing arts centre. It’s PLP all the way baby. Almost half a million dollars of public funds are to be committed to the project.