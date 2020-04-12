The Failure Of The FNM

We thought that this summary from a What’s App chat group sums up the FNM and Covid 19:

This is precisely why this govt is an abject FAILURE. By there own admission social distancing and staying home is our best defence and yet in 4 weeks they have not implemented a strategy to reinforce this. Instead they

1. made us licence our cars in long lines – then had to abruptly stop that

2. Made us pay BPL Bill’s in long lines then abruptly stop that

3. Told us not to stock up on food and now severely limit food shopping creating long lines and exposure everyday.

They fuss and complain that we are not staying home but They force us into large gatherings.

4. A completely failed air emergency system in a multi island nation

5 severe lack of testing as we clearly have wide community spread

6. No safety net for the poor, disabled and the elderly. If you are well off – you straight.

THE ENTIRE GOVT. IS FAILING AND THEY WILL NOT SAVE US BY JUST ADMITTING THEY ARE CLUESS AND SHOULD SIMPLY GET OUT OF THE WAY. INSTEAD THEY BLAME THE PEOPLE AND SICK THEIR ATTACK DOGS ON US. GOD HELP US.