THE FIGHT BETWEEN THE TWO FNM DOCTORS

The political community is amused because it is clear that the Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands and the Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis are not getting along. The political community was awash with back chat about how the Prime Minister Dr. Minnis ordered the Public Hospital Authority to to take any instructions from Dr, Duane Sands, the Minister of Health on this corona virus matter. At the press conferences, the Prime Minister has led the way to the obvious annoyance of the Minister of Health. The Minister is left standing or sitting by in silence. People say the disquiet and dislike is real. The only problem is people have more faith community wide in Dr. Sands than in Dr, Minnis No one believes the Prime Minister knows what he is talking about.