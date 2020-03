The Bahamas Government has threatened the press with a jail sentence if they publish something which the Government feels is untrue and incites the public. Not a word from the free press of The Bahamas. Of course, they are all in it together. No division between the press and the FNM. So they are silent as a church mouse in response to the attempt to limit press freedom. Similarly. when the judges ruled to gag them from speaking about the Shane Gibson case Not a word.