THE FNM BOOMBA FLY WON’T SIT DOWN

Poor Senator Jamal Moss was apparently stung by the public criticism from this column at being called a boomba fly for the FNM. So on his Facebook page he tried to mount a counter attack, portraying the criticism of his shameful, pandering conduct as somehow an attack on “ young people”. He thinks too grandly of himself and so do his Facebook trolling friends. The criticism is not an attack on young people, just on one man. Martin Luther King says the only thing that counts is the content of one’s character. That applies whether you are young, old or indifferent. Senator Moss should therefore work on the content of his character. When he fixes that, everything will be fine and he will no longer be an FNM boomba fly.