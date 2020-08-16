A PHONEY PLP NITPICKER

Now that the man who is named after the clock, the so called watchman , has been outed from his closet, ( he is watchman because he likes to watch man), it is time to get at the other fifth columnists in the PLP who are busy pretending that they support the party but are FNM in disguise. So this is the crew who every time something appears, the PLP didn’t do it right. Brave isn’t this or Brave isn’t that. As fast as the PLP solves one problem, they shift the goal posts. So we call them the fake PLP nitpickers. The PLP must be careful. If you cannot be helpful with doing something, not saying something, then help us nitpickers by being silent.