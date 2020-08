It is reported that by order direct of the competent authority, the Prime Minister, the men at Montagu Ramp and their fish cleaners were arrested on Friday 14 August 2020 and taken to the Fox Hill police station. Lawyers scrambled to get there. They were later all released without charge. Their offence selling fish at the ramp instead of just cleaning fish. Also arrested that day, some boys selling guineps along the Fox Hill Road. It’s the people’s time.