THE FNM HAS A PLAY LIST: ALSO A HIT LIST

PLPs should be warned, especially Members of Parliament and Senators that the FNM is gunning for you. There is a list of targeted individuals who the FNM believes are vulnerable to attack in the public domain. There is a list of PLP seats that they thought were not in play but they now think are in play. This is largely due to the perception in the public that these seats are vulnerable and PLP MPs are not performing in their seats. The criticism is that while the Facebook pictures of this or that event are fine, do those pictures actually represent work on the ground? The thought is that these MPs are simply seeking to blind charm their own leaders that they are working but in fact nothing is being done on the ground at all. There is also the persistent talk of self-dealing and unstable mental acuity. PLPs be careful. Ministers are being criticized by potential donors because requests like getting bills paid and paid on time, regulatory requests are being ignored and ignored by a political party that will soon need donations from a grateful business community. What frustrates the donors is that they can’t get anyone on the phone and when they do and instructions are given nothing happens.