THE COURT OF APPEAL TELLS ADRIAN HIT THE ROAD JACK

A familiar tactic of lawyers is “stall, delay, and defer”. The hope is that if you do these things when you have a weak case, you will let time work for you and the evidence will fade and you win your case. We see this playing out in America with Donald Trump, the convicted felon who is a former President of the United States. It appears that Adrian Gibson who is up on charges of public malfeasance dating back to his time as Chair of the Water and Sewerage Corporation has the same thing in mind. His lawyers have filed one motion after the next. The result has been stall, delay, and defer. This court case is simply going beyond the time which it should have been wrapped up and the motions are points of dismissal as trite law. The matters which they bring up are all matters for the Court of Appeal after the trial is done. But they want to advance it before the trial is over. The latest attempt to delay the trial’s resumption in the Court of Appeal last week failed. The Court told Mr. Gibson to get on with it.