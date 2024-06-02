THE FNM’S MOMENT OF RECKONING

Well it is finished, the battle is over or is it. After four weeks of vitriol and nastiness, the FNM held a convention for one day on Saturday 1 June 2024 and re-elected Michael Pintard as their leader. He was challenged by the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. Dr. Dwayne Sands claimed that Dr. Minnis wanted to burn the FNM down. Now that the dust has settled on the convention in its aftermath, what is Dr Minnis going to do? He has embarrassed himself by running again and being defeated. He said that he will remain FNM but that was before the convention. We await to see whether the hate which he inspired turns into love. Couldn’t have happened to a finer bunch.