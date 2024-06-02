The Newly Elected Fox Hill Branch Officers

28 May 2024

Newly re-elected executive team of the Fox Hill PLP Branch. Back row L-R Taxman Darling, 1st. Vice-Chair; Preston Albury, 2nd. Vice-Chair; Taunya Chea, Secretary; Joanna Green; Asst. Treasurer; Jamal Davis, NGC Representative; Yvonne Rolle, Chaplain; Delano Davis, Executive Member; Rendal Coleby, Sargent-at-Arms. Front row L-R Desiree Gibbs, Asst. Secretary; Floria Smith, Treasurer; Ida Symonette, Chair; Florinda Francis, Asst. Chaplain; Wendy Sweeting, Youth Officer and Jacklin Brice, Public Relations Officer. Missing from the photo are: Ella Collie, Asst. Sargent-at-Arms; Paula Balfour and Berkoff Davis, Executive Members.