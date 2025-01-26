THE FOREIGN SERVICE LEGISLATION PASSES THE HOUSE

The following statement was released by Fred Mitchell, Chair of the Progressive Liberal Party on the passage of the legislation to govern the Foreign Service and the failure of the FNM to engage:

22 January 2025

For Immediate Release

The public was deprived today of an elucidating debate on the foreign affairs infrastructure and policy by an inept and emotionally unstable Opposition Party in the FNM. The government moved cloture for the foreign service bills under a rule which permits the Speaker to call the question where there is tedious irrelevance.

In the result the debate ended and moved through all its stages and will now go on to the Senate. I thank all the MPs of the PLP for their support of the bills.

It is also incredible that the Leader of the Opposition announced his support for the bills, then he and his colleagues voted against the passage of the bills at every stage. This shows you once again that with the FNM, never mind what they say. Watch what they do.

The FNM and their trolls will try to dress this up as some great battle for democracy in which they are engaged. They will say that they have been deprived of their rights to speak. Clearly that is not the case, since they put their points in later at Members Statements.

They can try to pretty it up as much as they will. It was just plain shocking and clumsy ineptitude which led them into error today and caused them to fail to put the case for those people including their supporters and the employees in the Ministry who gave them questions too about bills and the effectiveness and meaning.

When will these folks ever learn how to conduct themselves in public life?

