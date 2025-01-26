THE NASTINESS OF MR. WHITE

Adrian White is a white man. That much is clear. He is part of the lineage of a distinguished white Bahamian family. He married a black woman. He got the nomination for a safe FNM because Bent Symonette, another white man, who decided that he should get it. Both of them to the manor born. There was hope though that because he was married to a black woman that this would make him sensitive to the misuse of white privilege or that evil assumption and the perverse misuse of the historic power associated with what blacks benignly call “ nature’s passport”. Every time he speaks in the House of Assembly, he lets the side down. He specializes in nasty, sarcasm from his seat, tinged with racism. Very sad. The problem is there is no point in telling him about it. He obviously does not answer to the drum of his party’s leadership. He is also clueless.