THE SAD CASE OF DR HUBERT MINNIS

The headline in the press said that former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis declared that he was running again in his Killarney seat. Why was such a declaration necessary?

It was necessary because there are persistent rumours that Michael Pintard, the now Leader of the FNM has had enough of Dr. Minnis’ sniping interference from the sidelines, his stealing of the headlines, his creating a sideshow every time the Leader speaks. The press pays more attention to Dr. Minnis than to Mr. Pintard.

The position was first to marginalize the good doctor after his defeat at their convention. Remember before that, Mr. Pintard told the public that Dr. Minnis does not speak for the FNM. After the convention, Dr. Minnis was left off the shadow Cabinet list.

Since that time, Dr. Minnis has been feverishly working the Killarney constituency in the face of rumours that the PLP plans to cut the seat in half or out altogether when the general election comes.

The FNM wasn’t helping him much either by seeking to appeal directly to his branch not to support him.

So the bold declaration also came against the backdrop of the insistence by Dr. Duane Sands, the Chairman of the Party, that all would be candidates of the FNM had to take the training modules before they were eligible to get a nomination. Dr. Minnis didn’t take the training module but he boldly declared that he is running for office.

This is really the sad case of man who was former Prime Minister.