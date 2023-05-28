The Fox Hill Branch Elections

The newly elected Fox Hill PLP Branch team headed by Ida Symonette, Chairman, with Fred Mitchell MP after elections conducted by Vice Chairman PLP Obie Robers. FROM LEFT: Front Line: Jamal Davis, NGC Representative; Taunya Chea, Secretary; Tazman Darling, 1st Vice Chair; Jacklin Brice, Public Relations Officer; Ida Symonette, Branch Chair; Paula Balfour, Asst. Secretary; Floria Smith, Treasurer; Ella Collie, Sargent-at-Arms. Back Line: Preston Albury Jr., 2nd Vice Chair; Yvonne Rolle, Chaplin and Arkeil Rolle, Youth Officer. 25 May 2023.

